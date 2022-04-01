Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul Pogba and more in our Manchester United quiz

Think you know everything about the Red Devils?

Andy Mitten
Apr 01, 2022
Premier League football is back following the international break and Manchester United face a tough task in their fight for a top-four finish.

Their exit from the Champions League has put the spotlight back on another disappointing season - a fifth straight campaign without silverware. United captain Harry Maguire said the squad must stick together to prevent a poor season going into a tailspin.

What will make their task more difficult is that their last nine games include matches against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. And only four of the nine games are at Old Trafford.

At the same time, the club have intensified their search for a permanent manager. Ralf Rangnick was handed the reins on an interim basis in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it looks like that will remain a short-term arrangement.

With so much happening on and off the field, we bring to you our ultimate Manchester United quiz to see how well you remember everything that has unfolded at Old Trafford.

 
Updated: April 01, 2022, 8:32 AM
Manchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoPremier League
