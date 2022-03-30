Ronaldo joins exclusive club as he reaches fifth World Cup hoping to land ultimate prize

They are an exclusive band, but they should soon be admitting new members. Only the Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal, his compatriot Rafael Marquez and the great German Lothar Matthaus have taken the field in five different World Cups.

When it became apparent Lionel Messi would join them, it may have fuelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s determination to emulate his old rival. In yet another respect, Ronaldo will be a history maker.

But, for once, his inspiration was indirect as he adopted the role of best supporting actor in the play-offs. He turned in a selfless display against Turkey, and created the first of Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning brace against North Macedonia on Tuesday.

“We’re at the World Cup, we’re in our rightful place,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. And if that seems the case, it will be part of his legacy. Come November, he will have played in 62.5 per cent of Portugal’s World Cups. Before him – or the preceding golden generation of Luis Figo and Rui Costa, anyway – there was rarely such a sense that Portugal’s rightful place was at major tournaments.

The probability that this will be Ronaldo’s final World Cup may have given the most driven of players still more purpose. So, in a way, could Manchester United’s struggles. Uncertainty abounds at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen who their next manager is, let alone if Ronaldo forms a pivotal part in his plans.

It may be harder for him to realise his ambitions at United: it is hard to envisage them winning the Premier League or Champions League next season and it is very possible they will not even be in the latter. Ronaldo’s season may be based around a winter month in Qatar.

Yet if Ronaldo might have played his final game among the European elite, he can still make a last, and perhaps biggest, impact on the global stage. Ronaldo’s greatness has been proved in virtually every other arena, as the record scorer in the history of the European Championships, the Champions League, international football and Real Madrid, but he has unfinished business in World Cups.

He was unfortunate that he was semi-fit in the 2014 tournament when he was otherwise at his peak, as Portugal beat an undistinguished exit at the first hurdle.

He helped them to the semi-finals in 2006, scoring the penalty to eliminate England, but his individual highlight was a stunning hat-trick in the 2018 draw with Spain. Yet none of his seven World Cup goals have come in the knockout stages; it offers a further comparison with Messi, who is also yet to break his duck in such situations.

The chances are that Ronaldo is all too aware of both statistics. Portugal may have progressed to his fifth World Cup via the back door, after a season where evidence his powers are finally diminishing has become more apparent than before.

And yet they will arrive in Qatar with one of the most talented teams, with Ronaldo spearheading a group of attacking talents that includes Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota and Fernandes.

And the rhythms of international football can suit Ronaldo. No one scored more goals in Euro 2020, even as it came months after his 36th birthday. He has only scored in two of the 14 games he has played in 2022, but his devastating hat-trick against Tottenham proved he can rouse himself for major occasions while his passion for Portugal remains undiluted.

A man with an eye on history will be aware this is his last chance to win a World Cup. And, on a personal level, repeating his five-goal haul at Euro 2020 would take him level with Pele on the World Cup leader board.