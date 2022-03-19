Nick Candy submits £2bn bid for Chelsea

Property magnate says he plans to build a new stadium at the club's Stamford Bridge home

Nick Candy clenches his fist in celebration of a Chelsea goal. PA
The National
Mar 19, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

UK property developer Nick Candy has said he bid more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion) with a group including two South Korean partners for Chelsea Football Club, while rival bids from investors including former Liverpool FC Chairman Martin Broughton also landed before Friday’s deadline.

MORE ON PREMIER LEAGUE
Leeds mount stirring comeback to down 10-men Wolves

Mr Candy teamed with South Korea’s Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group to bid for the club, put up for sale by Roman Abramovich in response to UK government sanctions against him following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement late Friday, Mr Candy said he plans to deliver a new stadium at the club’s Stamford Bridge home in west London and “set a new benchmark in stadium design worthy of the Chelsea’s globally celebrated reputation, whilst creating a major new landmark for London.”

Several bidders are expected to have made indicative offers for the club by the deadline, with everyone from US sports tycoons to a hedge fund founder reportedly showing interest.

Updated: March 19, 2022, 12:39 AM
Chelsea FcPremier League
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Nick Candy submits £2bn bid for Chelsea
An image that illustrates this article Leeds mount stirring comeback to down 10-men Wolves
An image that illustrates this article Champions League draw: Man City to face Atletico, Chelsea meet RealStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Inside the stadium that will host the Fifa World Cup final in QatarStory video icon