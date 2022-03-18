Galatasaray v Barcelona player ratings: Babel 6, Gomis 7; Aubameyang 7, Pedri 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi's Barca trailed on aggregate in the last 16 when Marcao headed Galatasaray into a 28th-minute lead on the night in Istanbul.

But 19-year-old midfielder Pedri drew the visitors level before the break.

The Catalan giants, playing in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 after a Champions League group-stage exit, forged ahead for the first time in the tie less than five minutes into the second half.

Aubameyang, a January signing after his contract with Arsenal was ended, tapped in from Frenkie de Jong's pass to score his seventh goal for the club.

"We played a match of huge personality," said Xavi. "It was a great performance to fight back on a ground like this against a very good team.

"They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I'm very happy for my players."

