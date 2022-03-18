Galatasaray v Barcelona player ratings: Babel 6, Gomis 7; Aubameyang 7, Pedri 8

Barca through to Europa League quarter-finals after fighting back from a goal down in Turkey

Craig Easton | 
Andy Mitten
Mar 18, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi's Barca trailed on aggregate in the last 16 when Marcao headed Galatasaray into a 28th-minute lead on the night in Istanbul.

But 19-year-old midfielder Pedri drew the visitors level before the break.

The Catalan giants, playing in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 after a Champions League group-stage exit, forged ahead for the first time in the tie less than five minutes into the second half.

Aubameyang, a January signing after his contract with Arsenal was ended, tapped in from Frenkie de Jong's pass to score his seventh goal for the club.

"We played a match of huge personality," said Xavi. "It was a great performance to fight back on a ground like this against a very good team.

"They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I'm very happy for my players."

You can see the player ratings from the match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

