Barcelona battle back to make Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona battled back to win 2-1 at Galatasaray and advance to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Brazilian defender Marcao gave the Turkish side the lead in the 28th minute with a diving header from a corner, after the first leg finished goalless.

Pedri scored the equaliser for Barcelona with a fine individual goal, receiving a pass from Ferran Torres and leaving two defenders on the floor before tucking home from close range.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the post before the break and the former Arsenal striker put Barca ahead three minutes into the second half with a close-range header after two magnificent stops by Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who is on loan from the Spanish club.

Barca ran down the clock, infuriating the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups on to the field and the referee stopped the game for a few minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm their fans down.

Barcelona will now turn their attentions to this weekend's clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We played a match of huge personality," said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez. "It was a great performance to fight back on a ground like this against a very good team.

"They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I'm very happy for my players."