Camp Nou or Nou Camp? Has the Spotify name change put the argument to rest?

The times. They are a-changin'.

Bob Dylan's 1964 folk track will be low down on the list of a go-to song for most Barcelona fans who will soon likely be taking advantage of a sweet Spotify premium deal to celebrate a much needed cash injection.

The Catalan giants had long prided themselves on being sponsorless, but to quote Dylan: "The slow one now, will later be fast. As the present now, will later be past."

But renaming the historic old Camp Nou? That's akin to giving the Sagrada Familia a "brought you by" tagline - or Parc Güell having an elongated prefix. It's seeping Americanisation in football and it's not on.

However, it does answer a lingering question - particularly for native English speakers.

Camp Nou or Nou Camp?

Naming it the Spotify Camp Nou - officially - can confirm that most football fans in England can end their obsession of calling it the Nou Camp.

A little historical look on Google Trends shows the majority of the world calls it Camp Nou with notable exceptions in Turkey, the UK, Vietnam, Slovakia and Ireland.

Turkey, Ireland and the UK have historically called Barcelona's home ground the 'Nou Camp'.

But there is hope on the horizon. In the past day, search conventions around Camp Nou/Nou Camp are changing. In Ireland, 64 per cent of users typed in Camp Nou. In the UK that split was 66-34%. In Turkey, the split is 70-30%.

On March 15, users in Ireland and the UK were searching for Camp Nou more frequently than Nou Camp.

Will fans adopt the Spotify name change?

There's certainly some breakout searches on Google Trends but in the long run it is not likely.

Unlike Americans who love to attend basketball fixtures at the Smoothie King Center, adopting branded stadium names in parlance have worked well mainly in new-builds. Arsenal's The Emirates Stadium is so strong you have to Google what the ground's formal name is (Ashburton Grove).

Sometimes they work too well when the eventual naming rights expires. Coventry City fans still call their now two-decade old stadium the Ricoh, despite it now being The Coventry Building Society Stadium. Bolton Wanderers' stadium is still pretty much "The Reebok".

Why have Barcelona gone all in with Spotify?

Up until 1982 their famous blaugrana shirt didn't even have a supplier let along a shirt sponsor front and centre. But that changed with an altruistic deal with the UN children's agency Unicef in 2006. Unicef remains a secondary shirt sponsor to this day.

Another non-financial sponsorship deal with the Qatar Foundation followed for a couple of seasons. Then, in 2013, Barca received their first monetary sponsor with Qatar Aiways - a deal estimated to be worth about €170 million over four years. Since 2017 Barca have been sponsored by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten for about €55m a year. The club also has a secondary shirt sponsor by Turkish appliance maker Beko.

Barca have not confirmed how much the Spotify sponsorship deal is worth although reports have suggested the club could earn up to €300 million ($328.6 million) over the four years. A tidy sum.

But this pales in comparison to English clubs such as Manchester United who enjoyed a $559m deal with Chevrolet over seven years - and they didn't have to prefix Old Trafford.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family," says President Joan Laporta.

Perhaps. But recently at the Catalan club Money's Too Tight (To Mention).