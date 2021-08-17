'Very worrying': Barcelona president Joan Laporta paints bleak picture of club's finances

Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed predecessor Josep Bartomeu for the club's financial woes, revealing the Spanish giants are €1.35 billion in debt.

Laporta gave a bleak assessment of the club's financial plight, describing it as "very worrying" and revealing that club salaries representing 103% of income at Camp Nou.

Laporta revealed that Lionel Messi’s new contract would have taken the wage bill to account for 110% of the club’s annual revenue – a figure La Liga did not accept – despite Messi agreeing to a 50% wage cut.

The impasse led to an emotional Messi holding a tearful press conference confirming he would end his 21-year stay at the club. He joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on an initial two-year contract last week.

Laporta returned for a second stint as Barca president after easily winning elections in March but says he was left a “terrible inheritance” by Bartomeu, revealing the club now has a negative net worth of €451 million.

He accused Bartomeu’s regime of countless “lies”, insisting that he and his board of directors must be held accountable.

Laporta said at a Monday press conference: “Our salaries represent 103 per cent of the club’s total income. That’s 20-25% more than our competitors.

“The first thing we had to do when we arrived was to ask for a loan of €80 million because otherwise, we could not pay the salaries. The previous regime was full of lies.

“We also found that we had to do some urgent repairs to the Camp Nou because otherwise, it posed a risk to the attending fans. We also found out that the club had already received 50% of the TV rights fees in advance.

“We found the wage policy in the form of what experts call an inverted pyramid – veterans on long contracts and youngsters on short deal. There were no wages cuts – lies.

“We have found that disproportionate payments have been made to intermediaries, not even agents.

“Barcelona has a negative net worth of €451 million – it is a terrible inheritance. What has been happening is very worrying."

He concluded by saying Bartomeu and his board are responsible for everything wrong at the club until March 7 and that they "will not escape their doing.”

The Catalans have lurched from crises to crises since a humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in August 2020, culminating in them having to let the club's greatest ever player to leave for nothing. With the transfer window open until August 31, Barca are believed to be open to offers on several first-team players including Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers this summer but only just registered them in time for their opening-day victory over Real Sociedad after captain Gerard Pique agreed to a drastic cut in wages.

Laporta hopes other senior players will soon follow suit.

“I thank Pique for his willingness to help the club. His reduction has helped us to register players. We can register Kun [Aguero] with the agreement we plan to have with the other players. I hope the other captains act like Pique,” said Laporta.

Despite such a wealth of problems, Laporta believes Barcelona can repair the situation and has revealed that it has taken out a loan of €550 million euros with an interest rate of 1.1 per cent to restructure the club.

“The situation is dramatic, but we have good news,” said Laporta. “The strategic plan based on our credibility and experience, on the assets that Barca have, makes this situation temporary. I think that in a couple of years, the club’s economy will be healthy.

“We are not scared at all. We are highly motivated and positive and morale is high. It’s a big challenge but we are capable of overcoming it.

“I’d like to call on all Barca fans and the entire club to be united. With football and unity, I’m convinced this era will be full of success.”

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Sri Lanka's T20I squad Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

