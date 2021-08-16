Barcelona eye financial turnaround within 'a couple of years'

Lionel Messi faces the media at Nou Camp as he prepares to leave Barcelona. (Eric Alonso/Getty)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club is aiming to end their financial troubles within two years, revealing the La Liga giants had ended last year €451 million ($531m) in the red.

"The economic and financial situation of the club is worrying, and the financial situation is dramatic," Laporta said. "I reckon that in a couple of years the club will be healthy," he said, adding that the team have many sponsorship deals open to them.

With their finances in tatters after years of high wages and expensive transfers, the club could not afford to renew their contract with star striker Lionel Messi as that would not fit within the Spanish league’s strict financial fair-play regulations. That resulted in his shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The club president revealed Barcelona have debts of €1.35 billion and a wage bill, at €617 m, that is "25 to 30 per cent higher than that of our competitors".

Still, Laporta said he was optimistic about the future, stressing that the club had many options open to it, including some 17 investors interested in Barca Studios, which groups together the club's audiovisual businesses and serves as a hub for events.

Laporta said the club aims to reduce salaries by about €200m and the focus will be on promoting youth players. Some of the players signed in the offseason came as free agents, including Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

“We are not scared at all. We are highly motivated,” he said. “It’s a big challenge but we are capable of overcoming it.”

Finances are the priority in La Liga at the moment. Last week, Spain's top clubs approved private equity firm CVC's proposed investment despite votes against from Real Madrid and Barcelona, on the condition that individual clubs can opt out of the deal.

Facing fierce opposition from the country's two leading clubs to the plan that initially targeted €2.7 billion ($3.2 bn) in investment, CVC modified its original proposal shortly before the vote, allowing clubs in La Liga to take part on a voluntary basis.

If Real Madrid, Barca and Athletic Bilbao choose not to join the deal, the investment is likely to total between €2.1-2.2bn, La Liga's Javier Tebas had said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

