Real Madrid and Bayern hat-trick heroes lead the line: Champions League team of the week

Liverpool and Manchester City also progress to the quarter-finals

Ian Hawkey
Mar 10, 2022
Half of the Uefa Champions League quarter-final places have now been filled after this week's Round of 16 second leg matches.

Benzema's 16-minute hat-trick destroys Messi's Champions League dream

Bayern Munich crushed any suggestions that their tie against Austria's RB Salzburg was in the balance as the German champions cruised to a 7-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Liverpool also made passage to the last eight on Tuesday, beating Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate after losing the return fixture 1-0 at Anfield.

On Wednesday, Manchester City were already all but assured of a place in the quarter-finals after thrashing Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon in the first leg. That was followed by a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg. The blockbuster tie of the round pitted Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain against each other, and it was the Spaniards who emerged victorious, overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit to win 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, courtesy of Karim Benzema's quickfire hat-trick.

As the football world awaits next week's set to fixtures to see which teams will complete the quarter-finals line-up, Ian Hawkey has selected his Champions League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

