Real Madrid and Bayern hat-trick heroes lead the line: Champions League team of the week

Half of the Uefa Champions League quarter-final places have now been filled after this week's Round of 16 second leg matches.

Bayern Munich crushed any suggestions that their tie against Austria's RB Salzburg was in the balance as the German champions cruised to a 7-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Liverpool also made passage to the last eight on Tuesday, beating Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate after losing the return fixture 1-0 at Anfield.

On Wednesday, Manchester City were already all but assured of a place in the quarter-finals after thrashing Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon in the first leg. That was followed by a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg. The blockbuster tie of the round pitted Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain against each other, and it was the Spaniards who emerged victorious, overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit to win 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, courtesy of Karim Benzema's quickfire hat-trick.

As the football world awaits next week's set to fixtures to see which teams will complete the quarter-finals line-up, Ian Hawkey has selected his Champions League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.