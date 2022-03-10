Chelsea players train as British billionaire considers buying out Abramovich - in pictures

Chelsea players are trying to keep their attention on the pitch as they head towards the business end of the season amid more speculation about new owners.

The Blues travel to Norwich on Thursday night for a Premier League showdown they will be expected to win and maintain their momentum in third place behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

But manager Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out trying to maintain focus in his squad with Roman Abramovich putting the club up for sale.

As Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and the rest of the Chelsea squad tuned up for Norwich, another candidate to buy out Abramovich emerged in the shape of British billionaire Nick Candy.

The boyhood Chelsea supporter is trying to put together a consortium to purchase the club, and believes that with his property developer background he would be ideal to mastermind a rebuild of Stamford Bridge.

–Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party, or consortium, and we have serious interest from several international partners.

"Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four."

There are as many as 20 parties interested in buying the club, with a deadline of March 15 set before brokers consider a small number of final bidders.

In the meantime, Tuchel will be hoping to see off Norwich, followed by Newcastle on Sunday and then the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Lille, in which they hold a 2-0 advantage.

