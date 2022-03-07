From League Cup to Club World Cup: The 18 major trophies Chelsea won under Abramovich

Russian billionaire put club up for sale last week and looks set to draw the curtain on an illustrious era

Jon Turner
Mar 07, 2022

It is expected to be the end of an era at Stamford Bridge after it was announced last week that Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale.

Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea in the summer of 2003 and set about transforming the club from occasional contenders and trophy winners to the most successful club in England. During his 19 years, the Blues have won 18 major trophies, starting with the 2005 League Cup and potentially concluding with the Fifa Club World Cup last month in Abu Dhabi.

The photo gallery above details all 18 trophies in chronological order. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: March 07, 2022, 9:47 AM
ChelseaFootballPremier League
