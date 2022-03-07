From League Cup to Club World Cup: The 18 major trophies Chelsea won under Abramovich

It is expected to be the end of an era at Stamford Bridge after it was announced last week that Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale.

Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea in the summer of 2003 and set about transforming the club from occasional contenders and trophy winners to the most successful club in England. During his 19 years, the Blues have won 18 major trophies, starting with the 2005 League Cup and potentially concluding with the Fifa Club World Cup last month in Abu Dhabi.

