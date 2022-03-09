Thomas Tuchel proud of Chelsea's spirit amid Abramovich uncertainty as they face Norwich

Thomas Tuchel believes the winning culture of Chelsea has allowed them to get results despite the uncertainty about their future after owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

The Russian billionaire announced he is looking for a buyer an hour before Chelsea’s FA Cup game at Luton where, despite twice going behind, they won 3-2 before recording a 4-0 Premier League triumph at Burnley.

Tuchel has not been told of the status of the various bids and expressions of interest from possible purchasers, though he hopes that technical adviser Petr Cech and director Marina Granovskaia stay on under a new regime.

But he feels Chelsea have been equipped to cope, saying: “We produced performances and results in times of global uncertainty and also club-wise uncertainty. That makes us proud and gives us a lot of trust in the culture at Cobham.

“Big credit to the club and people who work at the club. The culture is created from top to bottom and then it bounces back from bottom to top. I have the feeling for everybody it is clear from day one why you work here and how you work here. Things are so clear and people are so devoted and committed to what they are doing.”

The uncertainty at Chelsea stretches to the future of defenders Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who are all out of contract in the summer. Tuchel admitted he is unsure if Chelsea will be able to extend their deals at the moment, adding: “I do not know. I hope we will be capable right now but we have situations we want resolved.”

Christensen is thought to be close to agreeing a move to Barcelona. Tuchel has told the Dane he should stay at Stamford Bridge but has vowed to carry on picking him until he leaves.

“We hear the rumours,” he said. “The situation with Andreas is for many weeks clear and we are not happy with it. I personally and the club representatives think it is best for him to stay. We rely heavily on him. He has not signed yet. If you do not communicate, it is also a signal to us. We have to consider the possibility he leaves us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes.

“I think it's a crucial point in his Chelsea career; he is in a perfect age and perfect moment. I think it's the decisive moment to step up and be a huge player for Chelsea in the next years. If he decides otherwise, I will not take it personally.”

Chelsea have a different sort of defensive worry as they go to Norwich on Thursday with Reece James, who scored once and helped set up two more goals at Burnley, suffering muscular problems in his leg. “We need further examination to see what is going on,” Tuchel said. “We are worried. A setback for sure, we hope not a big one.”

James has scored as many Premier League goals as Romelu Lukaku this season and Chelsea’s record signing has lost his place as Kai Havertz has excelled as a false nine. “Of course he doesn’t like the situation but he handles it very professionally,” Tuchel said.

He praised Havertz for returning to form after a difficult spell in a season that has been interrupted by Covid-19.

“He was down and had struggles to fight for it and then stepped up,” he added. “He changed again his attitude, used his physique and changed his body and he is in good shape for a long time. Nobody is undroppable but if he plays like this, he has a huge influence.”