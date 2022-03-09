Liverpool vs Inter Milan player ratings: Salah 6, Jota 4; Sanchez 2, Martinez 6

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said they deserved to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by 10-man Inter Milan, but the German was not too pleased with his team's "slapstick" finishing.

Liverpool progressed with a 2-1 aggregate victory but Klopp's side squandered several chances in the second leg, with Joel Matip heading against the bar and Mohamed Salah hitting the post twice.

READ MORE Real Madrid hope fans can see them home against PSG in Champions League

A superb drive into the top corner from Lautaro Martinez in the 62nd minute sealed the win for Inter and ended Liverpool's seven-match winning run in the competition but Klopp said the match was one his team could afford to lose.

"It's not that I'm over the moon - I'm really happy we went through, because when we saw the draw it was 'OK, that's a tough one'. But we went through over two legs and I think we deserved it," Klopp told reporters.

"It's a big 'if' but if we had used our chances from set pieces and other situations - it was a bit slapstick how we missed the chances - in the end we could still have won.

"But the only thing I'm interested in is that it's fair we are through."

To see Tony Evans' player ratings, scroll through the picture gallery above.