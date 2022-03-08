Mohamed Salah trains as Liverpool prepare to welcome Inter Milan to Anfield - in pictures

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were part of the Liverpool squad being put through its paces on Monday ahead of their Champions League return leg with Inter Milan.

The Reds hold a 2-0 lead over the Italians from the first leg of the last-16 encounter and manager Jurgen Klopp was bolstered by the sight of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino all take part in training at the club's AXA centre.

Midfielder Alcantara and centre-back Matip will be in the squad after a thigh injury and illness respectively.

A late decision will be taken on Firmino, who has not played since the first meeting with the Italians in mid-February because of a groin injury.

The Brazilian was on target that night along with Salah, but Klopp said Inter were not coming to Anfield as tourists.

Klopp is taking nothing for granted as his side seek to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies after beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup last week. They are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and sit second in the Premier League six points behind Manchester City.

"The danger everybody knows about - it's 2-0," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. "I think it's the lead which got turned over most often in the history of football.

"If you get to half-time 2-0 up and you have a team who thinks we are halfway through then you are already on the wrong path.

"It's a much better result than I would have expected before we played there. The game didn't look like we would win it 2-0 for most of the time. It was a really tough tie and a really difficult game to play."