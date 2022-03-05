China to not air Premier League matches this weekend over Ukraine support plans

Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict

The derby match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday will not be broadcast in China. Getty Images
AFP
Mar 05, 2022

The Chinese rights holders of the English Premier League are not airing its football matches this weekend, schedules show, with the games expected to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the acts of its close partner Moscow.

READ MORE
Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia says it will declare partial ceasefire in two cities

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared in Beijing last month that their friendship had "no limits", a deepening embrace driven by mutual desire to counter US influence.

This weekend, Premier League club captains are expected to wear armbands in the colours of Ukraine and take part in a moment of reflection and solidarity ahead of kick-off, reported British newspaper The Guardian. The acts are expected to feature in international broadcast feeds, it added.

But two Chinese rights holders for the league – streaming platforms iQiyi Sports and Migu – show no plans to air the matches this weekend.

Earlier announcements of their partnerships indicated they would broadcast all games.

Some social media users noted the absence of the matches on schedules, reacting with a mix of disappointment and confusion.

The Premier League terminated a lucrative broadcasting contract with streaming service PPTV in China in 2020, after it reportedly failed to make a £160 million ($212 million) payment due as the pandemic hit.

Updated: March 05, 2022, 9:00 AM
FootballPremier League
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article China to not air Premier League matches over Ukraine support plans
An image that illustrates this article How The UAE Football Show plans to broaden the Emirati game's appealStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Roberto Carlos makes 'surreal' return to football for amateur English teamStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ukraine ask Fifa to postpone World Cup play-off against ScotlandStory gallery icon