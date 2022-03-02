Roman Abramovich considering Chelsea sale - reports

Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea football club with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming he has been offered the chance to buy the Premier League club, according to reports.

Russian-owner Abramovich attempted to step away from the management of Chelsea on Saturday, in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine and the growing possibility of sanctions from the UK government.

Wyss revealed he will look into the details of a possible deal to buy Chelsea, with the asking price said to be more than £2 billion.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly," Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much.

"You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don't know the exact selling price."

On Chelsea, Wyss - who founded medical device firm Synthes USA - added that he could buy the football club as part of a group.

“I‘m definitely not doing something like this alone,” he said. “If I buy Chelsea, then it’s with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Abramovich earlier handed over the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the club's charitable foundation trustees.

That led the Charity Commission to contact the Stamford Bridge club for more detail on Abramovich's plans, after some trustees raised concerns over the process.

According to the Russian billionaire's representative, Abramovich is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since,” his representative told the Press Association.

All this has affected the club and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton Town on Wednesday, Tuchel was repeatedly asked about Abramovich.

"Listen, you have to stop, honestly. I'm not a politician," said Tuchel. "I never experienced war. So even to talk about it, I feel bad, because I'm very privileged, I sit here in peace.

"I do the best I can because you have to stop asking me these questions because I have no answers for you."