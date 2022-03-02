Chelsea stars work out as Abramovich cloud hangs over Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a welcome break from a barrage of questions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine as he watched his stars train for the FA Cup clash at Luton on Wednesday night.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday revealed he plans to place his ownership of the European champions into the "stewardship and care" of the Chelsea Foundation's trustees.

Ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round tie, Tuchel was repeatedly asked about the atrocities of the war and what Abramovich's stance means for the club going forward.

"Listen, you have to stop, honestly. I'm not a politician," said Tuchel. "I never experienced war. So even to talk about it, I feel bad, because I'm very privileged, I sit here in peace.

"I do the best I can because you have to stop asking me these questions because I have no answers for you."

Tuchel insisted that the day-to-day football operations of the club have not been affected by Abramovich stepping back, with director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech still in position.

"For me as a coach and in charge of the first team that decision does not change too much the daily business," he added.

On the field, Chelsea lost out on the first domestic silverware of the season in a marathon penalty shootout against Liverpool in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.

But they still have two more trophies to play for in the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as looking to consolidate their position in the top four of the Premier League.