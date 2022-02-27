Omar Khrbin scores twice as Al Wahda beat Al Wasl to keep pressure on leaders Al Ain

Omar Khrbin scored on either side of half-time in Al Wahda’s 2-1 victory over Al Wasl on Saturday as the Abu Dhabi club continued to keep the pressure on Adnoc Pro League leaders Al Ain.

Syria international Khrbin netted Wahda’s opening goal at Al Nahyan stadium in the 26th minute after an exchange of passes with Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

Wasl goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Balooshi then pulled off an excellent save to deny Ismail Matar from doubling the lead from a free kick shortly before the interval.

Gilberto Oliveira levelled for Wasl when he stepped forward to convert a penalty just past the hour mark after Michel Araujo was pulled down inside the area.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to go in front when they were awarded a second penalty seven minutes later after Ali Saleh was brought down inside the box, but this time Gilberto’s effort was saved by Mohamad Al Shamsi.

Wahda regained the lead when Mohamed Al Menhali sent an excellent cross for Khrbin to find the back of the net with a powerful shot into the top left corner to seal the victory for the hosts.

The win took Wahda’s points tally to 36, six behind Al Ain.

Sharjah moved up a place to third in the league table, three points behind Wahda, after edging Shabab Al Ahli with a late winner.

Brazilian Marcus Meloni scored the only goal of the game two minutes into added time to take Sharjah's tally to 33 points, moving them above Shabab Al Ahli (30).

Isaac Thelin and Eisa Al Maazmi were on target as Baniyas overcame Al Dhafra 2-0 at home in Saturday's other game.