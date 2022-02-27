Manchester United v Watford player ratings: Ronaldo 5, Pogba 6; Foster 8, Sarr 6

Manchester United were left ruing a missed opportunity as a goalless draw to lowly Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday dented their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

United are currently on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand. The two points dropped could prove crucial in United's attempt to get into next season's Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick's side were booed off the field at the end of the draw against relegation-threatened Watford. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo continued his indifferent form as he struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside.

Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put in by a flick from Paul Pogba but Roy Hodgson's Watford defended with purpose.

Interim United manager Rangnick bemoaned his team's finishing.

"We did everything apart from score. It's hard to take that result. In the end, if you miss that many chances it is difficult to win the game. We were in full control for almost the whole game, we didn't allow them hardly any counter attacks," said the German.

"We need to be sharper in front of goal, you can hardly create more chances than we did today. In the end it is a very frustrating afternoon," he added.

