Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mestalla 'feels like home' after Barcelona hat-trick

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said Valencia's Mestalla stadium "is a bit like my home" after he scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 victory on Sunday.

The Gabonese striker also put three past Valencia on his last visit to Mestalla in 2019 with Arsenal, a 4-2 to that saw the Gunners reach the Europa League final.

"The last time it was a hat-trick in the semi-final of the Europa League with Arsenal and today a brace so Mestalla is a bit like my home," said Aubameyang, whose third goal was only attributed to him after his post-match interview.

The 32-year-old scored twice in the first half and was awarded a third after Pedri's long-range strike flew in after skimming his back.

It was Aubameyang's first goals for his new club since joining as a free agent at the start of February after he was released by Arsenal.

Barcelona's victory lifts them back above Atletico Madrid into fourth in La Liga.

It was a timely boost ahead of their Europa League play-off second leg against Napoli on Thursday. Barca drew the first leg 1-1 at Camp Nou last week.

"I'm very happy today but above all we won the match, so I'm very happy," he said.

"I think we have played well in the last few matches and have just been lacking the result.

"We played well today as well and we won which is very important for the group because we have a very important game on Thursday against Napoli."