Liverpool vs Norwich City player ratings: Salah 8, Mane 7; Gilmour 3, Gibson 4

Liverpool rallied to beat Norwich City 3-1 and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race after Sadio Mane scored a brilliant overhead kick and Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for the team on Saturday.

Luis Diaz grabbed the third for Liverpool to complete the comeback at Anfield.

Norwich looked to create a major upset when Milot Rashica’s deflected strike in the 48th handed them the lead.

Mane and Salah, back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, rescued Liverpool in a three-minute span.

After Konstantinos Tsimikas headed the ball into the middle of the area, Mane jumped with his back to goal and volleyed home in the 64th.

Salah then controlled a long punt from goalkeeper Alisson, turned Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn on the edge of the area, and sent in a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The Egypt forward became the 10th player to score 150 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and the second-quickest to reach that total — in 233 appearances — after Roger Hunt, who did it in 226 games.

Salah has scored 25 in 30 appearances this season, including 17 in 23 league matches, while the Reds have won their last eight games in all competitions.

"It feels great. I'm always proud to score for this club and the most important thing is to win games which is what we did today," Salah said.

"What we can do is focus on each game and that's the most important thing.

"We know when you fight with City, City most of the time they win games so all we can do is focus on ourselves and see what happens at the end of the season."

