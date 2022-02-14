Leicester v West Ham player ratings: Tielemans 8, Maddison 6; Dawson 7, Antonio 6

West Ham United manager David Moyes revealed Kurt Zouma felt sick and was unable to play after withdrawing from the starting line-up in the warm-up before the 2-2 draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

Craig Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of time added on after Jarrod Bowen had put the Hammers ahead early on, but Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty equalised before Ricardo Pereira’s header looked to have clinched Leicester’s first win in five games.

Defender Zouma, who was last week shown in a video on social media kicking and slapping his pet cat, was forced out of the line-up after falling ill overnight with Issa Diop started instead.

The French centre-back has been fined two weeks’ wages, around £250,000, while the RSPCA has confiscated his two cats and launched an investigation.

Moyes said: “He was ill before the game, but he was desperate to play and we wanted him to play.

“He was sick during the night – he stayed away from the players and didn’t eat much. He didn’t eat with us and he stayed away from the meeting.

“Once he got out there he didn’t think it was possible. It is a stomach bug – probably from something he has eaten."