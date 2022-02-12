Chelsea train in Abu Dhabi ahead of Club World Cup final with Palmeiras - in pictures

European champions takes on Copa Libertadores holders at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

Jon Turner
Feb 12, 2022
Chelsea take on Palmeiras at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday evening as the champions of Europe and South America battle to be crowned kings of club football.

Uefa Champions League holders Chelsea booked their place in the showpiece with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Al Hilal on Wednesday, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's first-half goal, while Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras advanced thanks to a 2-0 win over Al Ahly.

Ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup final, the Chelsea squad gathered for a training session in Abu Dhabi on Friday as they aim to win a third trophy of Thomas Tuchel's reign.

The Blues will be boosted by the arrival of Tuchel – after the manager reunited with the squad having missed the semi-final due to testing positive for Covid-19 – and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was given a hero's welcome following his involvement in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Check out the best photos from Chelsea's final training session in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

