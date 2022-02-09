Chelsea players applaud Afcon champion Edouard Mendy on arrival in Abu Dhabi

Senegal goalkeeper reunites with teammates days after helping his national team win the Africa Cup of Nations

Edouard Mendy, centre, celebrates Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph with Sadio Mane and Bamba Dieng. AFP
Jon Turner
Feb 9, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Edouard Mendy has arrived in Abu Dhabi to take part in Chelsea's Fifa Club World Cup campaign, and the goalkeeper was met with cheers and applause from his teammates after his instrumental role in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Mendy, 29, was named goalkeeper of the tournament as Senegal ended their long wait for a first Afcon title by defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties after Sunday's final in Cameroon ended goalless after extra time.

After celebrating Senegal's success and taking part in a trophy parade which attracted thousands of people in Dakar, Mendy made his way to the UAE to reunite with his club as they prepare to begin their Club World Cup mission against Asian champions Al Hilal on Wednesday evening.

In a clip posted to Chelsea's Twitter account, Mendy could be seen shaking hands and hugging his teammates as players and staff applauded their goalkeeper on his arrival.

Mendy, who seven years ago was without a club and registered for unemployment, is enjoying a remarkably successful spell since joining Chelsea at the start of last season. He has won the Uefa Champions League and reached two further finals with his club, and was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for 2021.

Fresh from winning the Afcon title, Mendy will now aim to help Chelsea win the Club World Cup, with South American champions Palmeiras awaiting the the Blues in the final if they get past Al Hilal.

However, it remains unclear whether Mendy will start the game against Hilal so soon after arriving, with understudy Kepa Arrizabalaga excelling in his absence.

Image 1 of 8
Supporters crowd the roads around the Dakar airport ahead of the Senegalese football team's arrival after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. AFP

Supporters crowd the roads around the Dakar airport ahead of the Senegalese football team's arrival after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. AFP

Updated: February 9th 2022, 9:10 AM
ChelseaFootball
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea players applaud Afcon champion Mendy on arrival in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Al Ahly urged to deliver 'medal for Africa' in Club World Cup playoffStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Moyes defends decision to play Zouma after cat-kicking videoStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article King of possession Guardiola becomes set-piece specialist