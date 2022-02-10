Al Hilal v Chelsea player ratings: Kanno 8, Ighalo 4; Lukaku 6, Havertz 8

Chelsea fought their way into the Fifa Club World Cup final after Romelu Lukaku scored a much-needed goal in a laborious win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Wednesday that set up a title match with South American champions Palmeiras.

Chelsea's club-record signing had failed to score in five games before arriving in Abu Dhabi, and the Blues were hoping for Lukaku to find his form ahead of the second half of the season.

The Belgian swept in from close range on 32 minutes at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium after a defensive lapse to send Chelsea through to Saturday's final.

"Everybody's very happy that Romelu scored," said Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low, who was filling in for Thomas Tuchel after the head coach tested positive for Covid-19.

"He fights very hard and tried very hard in the last game to give everything. That's why we give him the chance all the time game to game, and we hope that he has a bit of luck to score.

"He scored a goal today and we're very happy, he's very happy and we hope he continues and then scores again in the final."

Chelsea will be hoping to become the third English side to win the Club World Cup after Manchester United and Liverpool, having finished as runners-up to Corinthians in 2012.

