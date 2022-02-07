Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Africa Cup of Nations win

Senegal's President has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first Africa Cup of Nations title following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

Sadio Mane converted the winning penalty in a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday, denying the Pharaohs a record-extending eighth continental title. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

Macky Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1pm GMT Monday, RTS public television said.

After two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019, Senegal finally claimed their first Cup of Nations title.

The Lions will be decorated by President Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar, RTS television said.

"The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions," RTS said, citing a presidential decree.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was due to fly to Abu Dhabi following the conclusion of Afcon to link up with Chelsea, who take on Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup on Wednesday.

The English club have not specified when Mendy is due in the UAE, and it remains to be seen whether he will take part in the celebrations in Dakar.

