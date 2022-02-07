Chelsea train in Abu Dhabi ahead of Fifa Club World Cup - in pictures

Champions League title-holders Chelsea were out on the training pitch in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ahead of their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante were enjoying the warm UAE weather as they were put through their paces at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi.

Reece James was among those taking part, although manager Thomas Tuchel stated on Friday that the England wing-back would not play in the UAE.

Edouard Mendy will link up with the squad later, after the goalkeeper helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt on Sunday night.

Tuchel has not travelled either after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and going straight into self-isolation.

“Having left the UK in the very early hours of Sunday morning, the Chelsea travelling part for the Fifa Club World Cup has arrived in Abu Dhabi,” read a Chelsea statement.

CHELSEA SQUAD Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Kenedy, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

“A total of 23 players has made the journey, with Edouard Mendy due to join up later. He competes in the African Cup of Nations final later today, with Senegal taking on Egypt.”

In the second-round match on Sunday, Al Hilal thrashed home side Al Jazira 6-1 at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium. They now face Chelsea in Wednesday's match at the same venue.

Brazilian side Palmeiras take on Al Ahly of Egypt in the other last-four clash on Tuesday.