Chelsea penalty specialist and Middlesbrough pair make XI: FA Cup team of the week

The FA Cup fourth round took place over the weekend, and in true cup fashion, there were plenty of shocks to savour.

It all began on Friday night when Championship side Middlesbrough rode their luck to defeat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford. On Saturday, Chelsea survived a scare to edge League One's Plymouth Argyle in extra-time before departing for Abu Dhabi to compete in the Fifa Club World Cup.

West Ham narrowly avoided the shock of the round having needed an injury-time equaliser against non-league Kidderminster Harriers before winning the game inn extra time.

There were no such concerns for Crystal Palace, Everton, or Manchester City who all registered comfortable wins over Hartlepool United, Brentford, and Fulham respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur are also safely through to the fifth round after beating fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's late fixture.

On Sunday, Liverpool cruised past Cardiff City, but holders Leicester City were thrashed at second-tier Nottingham Forest and Championship side Bournemouth were stunned at home by non-league Boreham Wood.

Reflecting on the latest round of FA Cup matches, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.