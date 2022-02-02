Arsenal players visit Emirates Airline Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Arsenal took time out from their winter break in the UAE to visit the Emirates Airline pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

More than 20 first-team players including captain Alexandre Lacazette visited the Emirates pavilion, enjoyed a glimpse to the future of commercial aviation through the immersive experiences at the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion.

The players designed their own aircraft and explored the cabin interiors of the future, while others experimented with aircraft materials at the pavilion’s Future Labs exhibit. Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

The visit was part of the club’s Expo 2020 Dubai tour, which included a stop at the mega-event’s gravity-defying waterfall where players dipped their feet and tried climbing the four-storey walls. Emirates is the Premier League club's premier partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lacazette, said: "It was an incredible experience to visit Expo 2020 during our visit to Dubai. We’ve enjoyed getting down to hard work during our warm weather training sessions in first class surroundings, and it was great to have a break to explore the Emirates pavilion. The boys found it very interesting to take a look into the future, and the gravity defying waterfall was a particular highlight. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Emirates for making us feel so welcome."

The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for its warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the second half of the 2021/2022 football season.

The Gunners' next match is a trip to Premier League rivals on Thursday.

Premier League Dubai XI - in pictures