Joao Cancelo targets Champions League 'dream' after signing new Manchester City contract

Manchester City have rewarded Joao Cancelo for his fine form by giving him a new contract until 2027.

And the Portugal full-back, who believes he has improved more at City than anywhere else, has set his sights on winning the Champions League.

Cancelo, who joined City from Juventus in 2019, has emerged as a playmaking left-back under Pep Guardiola, getting eight assists already this season.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," he said. “City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.

“Winning a Premier League title is a dream of childhood. I have three dreams as a player. One I have achieved, winning the Premier League. The other is winning the Champions League. Also, I want to win the World Cup with Portugal.”

The 2020-21 campaign was a breakthrough year for Cancelo at the Etihad Stadium and he added: “My first season was tough but in my second and third season, both the team and I have done things well.

“I think from all the clubs I played that this is the club that I have improved most as a player. The quality of players is very high. We have one of the best squads in the world, if not the best. Playing alongside these amazing players makes me a better player.”

The former Valencia and Inter Milan player is a long-term admirer of Guardiola and said: “To me, he is the best manager in the world. I admire him a lot. When I was young, I watched the Barcelona he coached as the best team I have ever seen playing football, playing a style that I love.

“I learned how to become a more versatile player. I feel I can play in several positions on the pitch and it is easier in this team because of the quality all the players have.”

City director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: “Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better.

“He sets really high standards, and any young player should observe the way Joao applies himself if they want a blueprint for success.

“Not only does he have incredible talent, he also displays perfect dedication to this sport. That’s why he can play so many games at such a high level. His consistency during the last two seasons has been amazing.

“He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager.”