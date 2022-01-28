Ruben Dias' 5-a-side picks: 'Ederson's in my heart, but I'll go with Scott Carson in goal'

Pep Guardiola has endured criticism in the past for some of his decision in big matches. They say one of football’s winningest coaches has a propensity to overthink.

If that is the case, then the habit is already bleeding down to his disciples in the Manchester City side.

Tasked with selecting a side for arguably the highest standard game imaginable – an inter-squad five-a-side – Ruben Dias went for some left-field choices, too.

The only stipulation was, having been elected captain, Dias must play. The rest was up to him.

With the most lavish array of stars to pick from, his first choice was his Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva. No shock there.

The fact he could not find space for any of Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish or even Ederson in his side was perhaps more so.

Ruben Dias' Manchester City 5-a-side picks

1. Scott Carson

“Eddy [Ederson] is in my heart, but I will go with Scott Carson,” Dias said. “He is a champion of the five-a-sides. Whenever you are on his team, you win, so I will take him.”

2. Ruben Dias

The English footballer of the year. First name on the teamsheet. (Our words, not his).

3. Joao Cancelo

“I need to get my fellow [compatriot] Cancelo, because anything can happen with that right and left foot,” Dias said. “He is very good to have on a short game. He can score from everywhere.”

4. Bernardo Silva

“Bernardo is a good man to have in five-a-side,” Dias said. “He is very versatile. Normally when I am with him in the little games, we win. So it is a good combo.”

5. Ilkay Gundogan

“For my last player I will have to have Gundo,” Dias said. “He also has a very good taste for goals.”