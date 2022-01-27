Messi, Payet, Mbappe: Ligue 1 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

We take a look at who are the French top-flight hot shots and supply kings

Gareth Cox
Jan 27, 2022

The Ligue 1 schedule is currently taking a break until February with the French Cup competition taking over for one week.

READ MORE
Depay, Benzema, Vinicius: La Liga 2021/22 top scorers and most assists

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Co at Paris Saint-Germain have opened up a huge 11-point lead over second-placed Nice at the top of the table, with Marseille two points further back in third.

At the other end, Saint Etienne prop up the table with just 12 points from 21 games, five points shy of second-bottom Lorient, who are in turn two behind 18th-placed Metz.

Last season, Mbappe comfortably topped the goalscoring charts with 27 goals, seven clear of Memphis Depay - who joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer - and Wissam Ben Yedder at Monaco.

Leading the assist table was Depay with 12, two ahead of Dimitri Payet at Marseille and Nimes' Zinedine Ferhat.

You can find out who is leading the way for goals and assists so far this season by flicking through the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 2:53 AM
Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainMonacoMarseille
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Payet, Mbappe, Messi: Ligue 1 2021/22 top scorers and most assistsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ruben Dias: ‘Guardiola keeps you on red alert and will not let you relax’Story video icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester United's Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq before debut
An image that illustrates this article Salah scores shootout winner as Egypt beat Ivory Coast at AfconStory gallery icon