Messi, Payet, Mbappe: Ligue 1 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

The Ligue 1 schedule is currently taking a break until February with the French Cup competition taking over for one week.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Co at Paris Saint-Germain have opened up a huge 11-point lead over second-placed Nice at the top of the table, with Marseille two points further back in third.

At the other end, Saint Etienne prop up the table with just 12 points from 21 games, five points shy of second-bottom Lorient, who are in turn two behind 18th-placed Metz.

Last season, Mbappe comfortably topped the goalscoring charts with 27 goals, seven clear of Memphis Depay - who joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer - and Wissam Ben Yedder at Monaco.

Leading the assist table was Depay with 12, two ahead of Dimitri Payet at Marseille and Nimes' Zinedine Ferhat.

