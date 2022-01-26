Depay, Benzema, Vinicius: La Liga 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

We take a look at who are the Spanish top-flight hot shots and supply kings

Gareth Cox
Jan 26, 2022

It is winter break time for La Liga as the Spanish top-flight takes a breather for two weeks.

Real Madrid are top of the table on 50 points, four clear of Sevilla and 10 ahead of Real Betis in third. Real's old rivals Barcelona are down in fifth, a mammoth 15 points behind the league leaders.

Levante are propping up the league having won just 11 points from 21 games, which leaves them six points behind second-bottom Alaves, who in turn are a point behind 18th-place Cadiz.

Last season's La Liga top scorer was Lionel Messi, in his final season at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain, with 30 goals, seven ahead of Real striker Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno at Villarreal.

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas topped the assists chart with 13, two clear of Marcos Llorente at Atletico Madrid and two ahead of Yannick Carrasco, also at Atletico, and Real's Tony Kroos.

You can find out who is leading the way for goals and assists so far this season by flicking through the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 5:42 AM
Real MadridBarcelonaAtletico MadridLa Liga
