Depay, Benzema, Vinicius: La Liga 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

It is winter break time for La Liga as the Spanish top-flight takes a breather for two weeks.

Real Madrid are top of the table on 50 points, four clear of Sevilla and 10 ahead of Real Betis in third. Real's old rivals Barcelona are down in fifth, a mammoth 15 points behind the league leaders.

Levante are propping up the league having won just 11 points from 21 games, which leaves them six points behind second-bottom Alaves, who in turn are a point behind 18th-place Cadiz.

Last season's La Liga top scorer was Lionel Messi, in his final season at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain, with 30 goals, seven ahead of Real striker Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno at Villarreal.

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas topped the assists chart with 13, two clear of Marcos Llorente at Atletico Madrid and two ahead of Yannick Carrasco, also at Atletico, and Real's Tony Kroos.

