Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings: Guehi 5, Edouard 7; Alisson 9, Matip 4

Van Dijk and Oxlade-Chamberlain give Reds control before Fabinho adds late contentious penalty as Liverpool run out 3-1 winners

Tony Evans
Jan 24, 2022

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.

But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.

In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the title race alive after Manchester City dropped points on Saturday.

Updated: January 24th 2022, 3:51 AM
