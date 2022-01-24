Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings: Guehi 5, Edouard 7; Alisson 9, Matip 4

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.

But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.

In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the title race alive after Manchester City dropped points on Saturday.