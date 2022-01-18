Manchester United are the Premier League penalty kings - in pictures

It is not turning out to be a great season for Manchester United thus far. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to reignite their campaign.

Ralf Rangnick won his first two Premier League games in charge after taking over from Solskjaer as interim manager. However, United have picked up only five points from their next four games and have not won away under the German.

United sit seventh in the Premier League table, four points off the top four. However, there is one area where United have excelled - earning penalties.

According to data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, Manchester United have earned penalties most frequently in the league since the start of the 2018/19 season, obtaining one every 299 minutes.

They are also top of the table among Europe's top five leagues, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (305 minutes), Lazio and Inter (315 minutes) and Real Sociedad (374 minutes).

Top 10 Premier League teams according to minutes per penalty

1. Manchester United - 299 minutes.

2. Chelsea - 419 minutes.

3. Manchester City - 434 minutes.

4. Leicester City - 440 minutes.

5. Crystal Palace - 574 minutes.

6. Liverpool - 574 minutes.

7. Brighton & Hove Albion - 599 minutes.

8, Watford - 600 minutes.

9. Brentford - 626 minutes.

10. Southampton - 630 minutes.