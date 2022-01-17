Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao player ratings: Benzema 8, Modric 8; Muniain 6, Balenziaga 4

Los Blancos win Spanish Super Cup after a 2-0 victory at the King Fahd International Stadium

Andy Mitten | 
Emma James
Jan 17, 2022

Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions on Sunday after goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema earned them a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid took the lead in the 38th minute after Rodrygo sprinted past two defenders before passing to Modric, who rifled a shot into the back of the net.

Benzema extended their lead in the second half with a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Yeray Alvarez inside the area.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time after Eder Militao was sent off for a goalline handball.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois then brilliantly stopped Raul Garcia's penalty kick with his left foot in the dying seconds.

Assessing the performances at the King Fahd International Stadium, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings for the Real Madrid squad, while Emma James gives her verdict for Athletic in the photo gallery above.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 7:24 AM
