Ancelotti proud after Super Cup win earns him fifth Real Madrid trophy

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed a job well done after a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday secured a 21st title of his managerial career and fifth with the Spanish giants.

It was his first trophy since winning the 2017 German Super Cup with Bayern Munich, four and a half years ago.

"Yes, I won many trophies but it's been a long time since my last one," Ancelotti told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"Winning represents the end of your work. In the public eye, it means that you have done a good job but that is not always the truth. I think I did a good job at Everton and Napoli but I haven't won there."

READ MORE Everton sack Rafa Benitez after six months in charge

The 62-year-old was in charge when Real won their 10th Champions League trophy in 2014.

He also won the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Madrid in his first spell in charge, which ended in 2015.

He only needs to win La Liga to be the first manager in the club's history to win all six major trophies available. They are currently top of the table.

"I feel lucky and proud to have the opportunity to manage this team," Ancelotti said.

"You can never get tired of winning. It's beautiful, something you enjoy a lot, watching the players happy, celebrating."

Added to his five trophies with Real Madrid, Ancelotti won three as manager of Bayern, one with Paris St Germain, three with Chelsea, eight with Milan and one with Juventus.

Real lead LaLiga with 49 points from 21 games, five ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

They are in contention in the Champions League, where they will play PSG in the round of 16, and in the Copa del Rey where they will play at Elche next Thursday, also in the last 16.

"We won't have time to celebrate, there is another competition play in a few days," Ancelotti said.