No Messi, no Neymar but Mbappe on target as PSG extend huge Ligue 1 lead - in pictures

Mbappe and Kehrer on target as PSG go 11 points clear of second-placed Nice

Steve Luckings
Jan 16, 2022

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Brest 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points.

Mauricio Pochettino's men had drawn four of their five previous league games before second-placed Nice closed to within eight points by beating Nantes 2-1 on Friday.

READ MORE
Mbappe hits hat-trick as PSG advance to French Cup last 16 but crowd trouble persists

PSG also remain without Lionel Messi, who is still recovering after testing positive for Covid-19, while the injured Neymar watched on from the stands.

But the capital giants had little trouble in swatting aside Brest as Mbappe made it 10 goals in his last six appearances.

Brest were actually the better team early on and were only denied a surprise ninth-minute lead by a magnificent save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, returning from Covid, to tip away Irvin Cardona's shot when the visiting striker was clean through inside the area.

But PSG gradually started to take control of the match as the first half progressed and forged ahead in the 32nd minute.

Mbappe collected Georginio Wijnaldum's pass just inside the area, cut inside his man and drilled a fine strike in off the near post to score his 19th goal of the season.

PSG are still trying to persuade the World Cup-winner to sign a new contract before his current deal runs out at the end of the campaign.

PSG doubled their lead in the 53rd minute, as Nuno Mendes' trickery created space for a low cross which German defender Thilo Kehrer side-footed home to score his second goal in as many games.

Updated: January 16th 2022, 5:56 AM
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-Germain
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Kylian Mbappe on target as PSG extend huge Ligue 1 leadStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Aston Villa vs Man United ratings: Coutinho 8, Martinez 5; Fernandes 8, De Gea 7Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Newcastle v Watford ratings: Saint-Maximin 7, Wood 5; King 5, Pedro 7Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Philippe Coutinho nets late to complete miserable day for Manchester Utd