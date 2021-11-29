Blow for Paris Saint-Germain as Neymar ruled out for six to eight weeks

Neymar could be out of action for two months after damaging ankle ligaments during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher in tears after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne's Yvann Macon during the final minutes of the French league leader's 3-1 win.

“The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr is suffering from a sprained left ankle with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement. The club added that a further update would be made in 72 hours.

READ MORE Lionel Messi sets up three goals but PSG win over Saint-Etienne marred by Neymar injury

Neymar had started 13 of the past 15 games for PSG this season after an injury-plagued four years in France, but he faces another lengthy absence after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne's Yvann Macon.

The 29-year-old posted a video Monday of himself wearing a pressotherapy boot on his left leg.

“These runs of bad luck are part of an athlete's life,” he said on Instagram on Sunday. “That's the way it is now, you have to pick yourself back up and move forward. I'll be back better and stronger.”

Neymar should return in time for the last 16 of the Champions League in mid-February. PSG play Club Brugges at home on 7 December but are already guaranteed to advance as runners-up in Group A behind Manchester City.

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is set to return to training this week after missing the game against Saint-Etienne with a knee injury, but he is expected to be absent for the home match against Nice on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side sit 12 points clear of Rennes in Ligue 1 with 13 wins from 15 matches.