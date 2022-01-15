Newcastle stay in Premier League relegation zone after Watford strike late

Newcastle United missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone after Watford scored late to secure a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle, under new Saudi-backed ownership and already flexing their financial muscle with the arrivals of Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier this month for a combined total of around £37 million ($50.6m), took the lead through Allan Saint-Maximin's superb goal four minutes after the interval.

But just as it appeared the hosts were heading for three precious points, Joao Pedro scored a header in the 88th minute to ensure a share of the spoils between two clubs at the wrong end of the table.

“We tried to do everything to win this game,” Saint-Maximin said. “To concede a goal with only three minutes left, it's really difficult.

“We know we have a really good quality and what we can do,” the French forward added. “It's time to stop talking and to show. We really have to do some things against it because if this keeps going we will not stay in the league. At the moment, it is not enough.”

Newcastle's disappointment was compounded by a victory for relegation rivals Norwich City, who moved off the foot of the table and above the Magpies into 18th with a 2-1 win over struggling Everton at Carrow Road.

Norwich ended their six-match losing run with a first-half goal from Adam Idah following Michael Keane's own goal. Everton pulled one back through Richarlison on the hour but the hosts held firm for their third win of the season, while the 15th-placed Toffees lost for a 10th time.

In Saturday's other fixture, Wolves continued their good form with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, before captain Conor Coady doubled their lead just before the hour mark.

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse halved the deficit with a stunning late free-kick, but Adama Traore's first goal of the season settled any nerves from the hosts, who have now won three of their past four league games and sit eighth in the table.