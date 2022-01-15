Brighton v Crystal Palace ratings: Cucurella 8, Maupay 7; Butland 8, Hughes 6

Brighton overcame a missed a penalty and a disallowed goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to a late own goal from Joachim Andersen.

The home side looked set to slip to a galling loss after Conor Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season gave Palace an undeserved second-half lead.

But the Eagles were unable to snatch all three points as Andersen inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net three minutes from time.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross had seen a weak first-half spot-kick kept out by Jack Butland before Neal Maupay had a close-range strike ruled out for a foul on the Palace goalkeeper just moments later.

VAR was at the heart of the drama, with referee Robert Jones consulting the pitch-side monitor ahead of both decisions.

