Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has heart issue after contracting coronavirus

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed.

The 21-year-old Canadian international will be out of action for “the coming weeks” after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week.

Nagelsmann described the inflammation as “mild” and “not so dramatic,” citing the results of an ultrasound examination.

“Despite that, it needs to heal and that will definitely take a certain amount of time,” said the coach.

Davies was one of nine players sidelined by Covid who missed last Friday's 2-1 home defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach. Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop any action until further notice to give his body time to recover.

Canada Soccer confirmed on Friday that Davies won't be available for Canada's next three World Cup qualifying games in late January and early February, including a game against the United States on January 30.