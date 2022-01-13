Who's playing in Fifa Club World Cup 2021? Teams, dates and tickets in Abu Dhabi

The 2021 Fifa Club World Cup takes place in Abu Dhabi next month, and features the likes of Chelsea, Al Jazira, Al Hilal, Al Ahly and Palmeiras. Here are the details.

What is it?

The Fifa Club World Cup is a seven-team tournament bringing together the champions of the six continental confederations and the host nation’s most recent league winners. The 2021 edition was originally set for Japan last month, but the Japan Football Association withdrew in September citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. In October, the UAE won the right to host the tournament for the fifth time in its history (the previous events were 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018).

Fifa Club World Cup: four previous finals in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 December, 2009: Gerard Pique jumps next to teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Barcelona beat Argentina's Estudiantes 2-1 after extra time at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. AFP

When is it?

The tournament runs February 3-12, with Jazira’s Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Wahda’s Al Nahyan Stadium providing the venues for the matches.

Which teams are taking part?

Al Jazira (UAE) – 2020/21 Adnoc Pro League winners (2nd appearance in tournament)

Chelsea (England) – 2020/21 Uefa Champions League winners (2nd)

Palmeiras (Brazil) – 2021 Copa Libertadores winners (2nd)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – 2021 Asian Champions League winners (2nd)

Al Ahly (Egypt) – 2020/21 Caf Champions League winners (7th)

Monterrey (Mexico) – 2021 Concacaf Champions League winners (5th)

AS Pirae (Tahiti) – Oceania Football Confederation nominees (1st)

Fixtures

First round:

February 3 – Al Jazira v AS Pirae, MBZ Stadium, 8:30pm

Second round:

February 5 – Al Ahly v Monterrey, Al Nahyan Stadium, 8:30pm

February 6 – Al Hilal v Winners Match 1, MBZ Stadium, 8:30pm

Semi-finals

February 8 – Palmeiras v Winners Match 2, Al Nahyan Stadium, 8:30pm

February 9 – Chelsea v Winners Match 3, MBZ Stadium, 8:30pm

Match for fifth place

February 9 – Losers Match 2 v Losers Match 3, Al Nahyan Stadium, 5:30pm

Match for third place

February 12 – Losers Match 6 v Losers Match 4, Al Nahyan Stadium, 5pm

Final

February 12 – Winners Match 6 v Winners Match 4, MBZ Stadium, 8:30pm

Previous finals in UAE

2009 – Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes (a.e.t.)

2010 – Inter Milan 3-0 TP Mazembe

2017 – Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio

2018 – Real Madrid 4-1 Al Ain

Tickets

Tickets begin at Dh20, with seats for the final ranging from Dh50 to Dh200. Organisers say strict Covid-19 measures will be in place for the tournament. To gain entry to matches, ticket holders must present their Green Pass on the Alhosn app to show their fully vaccinated status and a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ae.