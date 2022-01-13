Captain Vincent Aboubakar at the double again as hosts Cameroon thrash Ethiopia in Afcon

Indomitable Lions make two wins from two with 4-1 victory at Stade d'Olembe

Jan 13, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice for Cameroon as the hosts recovered from an early blow to thrash Ethiopia 4-1 at the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Ethiopia's Dawa Hotessa Dukele had stunned the Stade d'Olembe into silence with the opening goal after just four minutes.

But having also come from behind to win their opening game against Burkina Faso, Cameroon again hit back after captain Aboubakar took his tally for the tournament to four goals and Toko Ekambi also bagged a brace.

Ethiopia made a shock start as they caught Cameroon’s defence napping, with Amanuel Aregawi delivering a square ball into the area and Dukele getting in front of his marker to slot home.

Cameroon, though, needed only four minutes to equalise. Collins Fai, who had been at fault for the Ethiopia goal, made amends with a quality cross and Toko Ekambi took advantage of poor marking to head home.

The French-born striker then rattled the woodwork with a header but Ethiopia were also dangerous on the counter-attack, catching out Cameroon repeatedly with their pace even if they did not enjoy much possession.

But Ethiopia wilted soon early in the second half as Aboubakar scored twice in as many minutes.

He put Cameroon ahead with a powerful header in the 53rd minute and then slid home a square ball from Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu for the third goal.

Toko Ekambi made it 4-1 by cutting back inside a group of Ethiopia defenders and firing into the bottom left corner in the 67th minute.

The hosts have all but qualified for the knockout stages while second placed Cape Verde - who also won their opening game - take on Burkina Faso in the later Group A game at the same venue.

Updated: January 13th 2022, 6:38 PM
