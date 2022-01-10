West Ham v Leeds player ratings: Lanzini 9, Bowen 8; Ayling 8, James 6

Hammers claim 2-0 win over fellow Premier League side to advance to FA Cup fourth round

Abbie Ingham
Jan 10, 2022

West Ham United manager David Moyes backed Jarrod Bowen to receive a call-up to the England squad after the midfielder scored in Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Leeds United.

West Ham advanced to the fourth round after Manuel Lanzini scored the opener in the first half and Bowen wrapped up the win with a goal in the final minute of stoppage-time.

Bowen, 25, has been a stand-out performer for West Ham this season with six goals and 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions.

"If he keeps playing at the level he's playing at he's going to get closer," Moyes told reporters. "The competition is so strong in that position, but if you've got wide players who score goals and make assists he's got a chance.

"Hopefully he'll keep that pressure on (England manager) Gareth Southgate. As a manager, you enjoy the thought of helping someone become an international.

"We'll keep pushing Jarrod, keep trying to get him scoring and improve his game - and hopefully get him an England cap."

West Ham are fifth in the Premier League on 34 points after 20 matches, one point outside the top four. They host Norwich City in Wednesday's league game.

They will visit minor league Kidderminster Harriers in the next round of the FA Cup.

In the photo gallery above, Abbie Ingham provides the player ratings from West Ham's win over Leeds. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: January 10th 2022, 5:21 AM
West Ham UnitedLeeds UnitedFootball
