Liverpool v Shrewsbury player ratings: Fabinho 8, Gordon 7; Nurse 6, Udoh 8

Liverpool came from a goal down to win 4-1 against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored twice, including a first-half penalty, while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet for the Merseyside club.

Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute after he slid in Nathanael Ogbeta's cross to score from close range, but Liverpool winger Gordon found the equaliser seven minutes later with a calm finish.

Brazil international Fabinho scored a penalty before halftime, sending Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi the wrong way, before Firmino added the third in the 78th minute with a brilliant back-heel effort from close range.

Fabinho completed his double in the 93rd minute, blasting the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle as Liverpool won with manager Juergen Klopp back on the touchline following his recovery from Covid-19.