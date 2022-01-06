Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19 as Manchester City reveal outbreak

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, and the Premier League club announced that he will miss the FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday.

Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday, along with assistant manager Juanma Lillo, and the pair are now self-isolating.

Read more Manchester City launch global partnership with renewable energy company Masdar

City have also reported "a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble". Guardiola's assistant Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team at Swindon.

City have not identified any of the other positive cases but gave details of the number of people affected.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first-team players," a statement read.

It was sobering news for City who are on a high after taking a decisive lead in the Premier League title race. Guardiola's team beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 for their 11th consecutive league win on Saturday to hold a 10-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool a further point back with a game in hand.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will also miss his side's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Clarets, who play the Championship team in the third round at Turf Moor on Saturday, said Dyche was in isolation.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday," the club said in a statement.

"Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols."