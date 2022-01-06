Manchester City launch global partnership with renewable energy company Masdar

Premier League champions Manchester City have announced a global partnership with renewable energy and sustainable development company Masdar.

Masdar is focused on the development of renewable energy projects across the Middle East and North Africa, and wider international markets, with a presence in almost 40 countries worldwide.

As part of the agreement, City and Masdar will launch a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of climate action and mitigating climate change. The campaign will coincide with the Masdar-hosted Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week from January 15-19.

Stephan Cieplik, City's senior vice president of global partnership sales, said: “At Manchester City, we have a commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly, while recognising that the club has the ability to use its voice to encourage the communities we connect with to do more.

“In recent years we have made significant progress within this area. We also know that a sustainable future can only be achieved by working together collaboratively with partners and fans and we’re delighted to welcome Masdar on this journey.”

Masdar chief executive officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi added: “Climate change is the defining issue of our time, which affects us all. By working together to raise awareness, educate and take action, we can turn this global challenge into an opportunity.

"Manchester City is one of the biggest names in world football and Masdar is now one of the biggest players in clean energy, by working together across different activities and initiatives, we can play our part in delivering a sustainable future.”