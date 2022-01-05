Al Ain make Pro League Cup semi-finals after seven-goal thriller against Wasl

Al Ain produced a superb second half performance to defeat Al Wasl 4-3 and win 7-6 on aggregate over two legs to book their place in the semi-finals of the Pro League Cup.

Trailing 2-1 at half time, the Adnoc Pro League leaders found the net three times after the break at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai.

Al Ain took an early lead through their Argentine forward Cristian Guanca when he latched on to a fine cross from Jonatas Santos from the left flank after five minutes.

Santos then turned one towards his own goal when trying to clear a corner for the home side to level the scores on 14 minutes before the Wasl defender Adryelson Silva headed a Ramiro Benti cross five minute later to put the home side in front.

Guanca netted the equaliser with a fine right-foot shot eight minutes into the second half but their joy was short lived as the Wasl defender Abdulla Khamis regained the lead seven minutes later.

Santos fired in the equaliser and Kodjo Laba, who came off the bench for the Brazilian, struck the winner from a spot kick which he earned himself when felled by Khamis six minutes from time.

Joining Al Ain in the last four stage are Al Wahda, who overcame Al Nasr 2-0 at the Al Nahyan stadium with goals from Joao Pedro and Khalil Ibrahim after a 0-0 in the first leg.

Al Ain meet Jazira and Wahda face Shabab Al Ahli in the semi-finals.