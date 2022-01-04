Shabab Al Ahli book place in the semi-finals of the Pro League Cup

Al Jazira advance to last four with victory over Kalba

Amith Passela
Jan 4, 2022

Shabab Al Ahli stayed on course to defend the Pro League Cup after edging out Ajman 1-0 at the Rashid bin Saeed Stadium on Monday to advance to the semi-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Mehdi Ghayedi fired in the only goal when rifled home a low left-foot shot on 32 minutes.

Kalba condemn Al Wahda to first defeat in Adnoc Pro League

Al Jazira rallied from a goal down at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to edge past Kalba 2-1 (5-4 on aggregate) to book their place in the last four.

Sultan Ali towered above the home defence to head home a Robert Zulj corner to give Kalba a 15th-minute lead.

Kalba’s joy was short lived as Abdalla Ramadan levelled with a powerful shot that nestled in the top corner three minutes later.

Kalba goalkeeper Jamal Ismail then gifted the home side the lead when he fumbled a high cross from Salim Rashid for Bruno de Oliveira to pounce on the loose ball.

Joao Victor Santos had a golden opportunity to stretch Jazira’s lead three minutes from time but the Brazilian midfielder’s effort with only Ismail to beat went harmlessly wide.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 6:08 AM
