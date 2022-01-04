Shabab Al Ahli book place in the semi-finals of the Pro League Cup

Shabab Al Ahli stayed on course to defend the Pro League Cup after edging out Ajman 1-0 at the Rashid bin Saeed Stadium on Monday to advance to the semi-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Mehdi Ghayedi fired in the only goal when rifled home a low left-foot shot on 32 minutes.

Al Jazira rallied from a goal down at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to edge past Kalba 2-1 (5-4 on aggregate) to book their place in the last four.

Sultan Ali towered above the home defence to head home a Robert Zulj corner to give Kalba a 15th-minute lead.

Kalba’s joy was short lived as Abdalla Ramadan levelled with a powerful shot that nestled in the top corner three minutes later.

Kalba goalkeeper Jamal Ismail then gifted the home side the lead when he fumbled a high cross from Salim Rashid for Bruno de Oliveira to pounce on the loose ball.

Joao Victor Santos had a golden opportunity to stretch Jazira’s lead three minutes from time but the Brazilian midfielder’s effort with only Ismail to beat went harmlessly wide.